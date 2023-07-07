Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Shares Down 1.6%

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.04 and last traded at $35.04. 1,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGMT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 35,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

