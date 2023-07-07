Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.06.

NYSE BNS opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $588,957,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 139.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,087,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,779 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 559.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,021,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,157 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

