Bar Harbor Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $156.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.98 and a 1 year high of $162.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

