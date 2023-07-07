Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $335,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Electric Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

Shares of GE opened at $107.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $110.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

