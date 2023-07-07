Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $745,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $401.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $383.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.24. The firm has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

