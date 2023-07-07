Bar Harbor Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 67,087 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 94,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $63,677,000 after buying an additional 54,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.