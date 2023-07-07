Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

IVW opened at $69.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

