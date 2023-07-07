Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 1,134 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,726 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.96. The company has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.