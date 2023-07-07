Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 192 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

AKAM opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,206.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,345 shares of company stock worth $625,839 and have sold 19,778 shares worth $1,772,908. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.