Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 64 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in AON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in AON by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AON Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $337.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $262.42 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

