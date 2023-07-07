Barclays Trims Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Target Price to $12.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARHS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $10.13 on Friday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $304.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.35 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 86.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Arhaus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arhaus by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

