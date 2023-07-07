Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $16.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $24.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 124.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.