Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:BSET opened at $16.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $24.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bassett Furniture Industries
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.