Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLCO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

BLCO stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.41 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

