Beacon Capital Management Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 399,205 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,227,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,780,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,482,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 114,554 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RDIV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,320. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $822.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

