Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of BECN opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $84.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,533.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

