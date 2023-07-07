Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.20. The stock had a trading volume of 437,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,339. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1923 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

