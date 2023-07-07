Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.38. 9,161,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,174,719. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,973 shares of company stock valued at $30,967,084. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.