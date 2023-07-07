Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,527,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,075,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.79. 36,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,891. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

