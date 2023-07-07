Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 64,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 412.0% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 86,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 69,498 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $313,000.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $48.66. 127,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,165. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

