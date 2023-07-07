Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

TJX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.15. The company had a trading volume of 371,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

