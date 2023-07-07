Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

