Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 0.7% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.44. 92,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,220. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.86. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $392.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.83.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

