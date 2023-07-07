Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1 %

AVGO stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $848.77. 295,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,643. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $761.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $656.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.