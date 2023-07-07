Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up approximately 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.49. The stock had a trading volume of 49,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,850. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.