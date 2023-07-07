Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 213,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,193.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Belden Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BDC opened at $95.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

