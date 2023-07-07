Benchmark Boosts AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $200.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.88.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $169.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day moving average of $132.52. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $170.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Insider Activity

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,381,171.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,267,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,202,842.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,381,171.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,267,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,202,842.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,528 shares of company stock valued at $40,282,258. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after acquiring an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AutoNation by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,415,000 after acquiring an additional 70,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

