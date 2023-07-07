Berenberg Bank Trims Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Target Price to GBX 670

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.88) to GBX 670 ($8.50) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.88) to GBX 660 ($8.38) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 600 ($7.62) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.76) to GBX 750 ($9.52) in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Fresnillo Stock Down 3.8 %

Fresnillo stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. 2,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,143. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

