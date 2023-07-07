Beta Finance (BETA) Price Tops $0.0802

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a market cap of $56.78 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,575,758 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

