Beta Finance Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0814 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $57.61 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beta Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,575,758 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beta Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.