BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV) Trading Up 1.7%

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV – Free Report) shares were up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.90 and last traded at C$17.89. Approximately 47,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 76,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.59.
BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.22.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
- Fortinet Positioned For Growth In AI-Based Cybersecurity Boom
Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.