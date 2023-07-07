BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Trading Up 15.8%

Shares of BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Free Report) were up 15.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 34,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

BeWhere Trading Up 15.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21.

BeWhere (CVE:BEW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.28 million during the quarter. BeWhere had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.02%.

BeWhere Company Profile

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

