Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.19 Per Share

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $4.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.37. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $13.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q1 2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.25.

BIO opened at $377.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $572.70.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

