Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.0726 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $34,117.67 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00184447 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00054859 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003277 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.