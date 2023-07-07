Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $443.16

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 443.16 ($5.62) and traded as high as GBX 453.38 ($5.75). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 442 ($5.61), with a volume of 31,790 shares.
Separately, Numis Securities boosted their price target on Bloomsbury Publishing from GBX 430 ($5.46) to GBX 475 ($6.03) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 437.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 443.19. The firm has a market cap of £365.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,854.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.80.
In other news, insider John Bason acquired 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £43,051.34 ($54,640.61). 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.
