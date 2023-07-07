Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,632.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,646.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,497.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

