Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Gap Down to $48.16

Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.16, but opened at $46.94. Brady shares last traded at $47.21, with a volume of 43,880 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Brady had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $337.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Brady’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

