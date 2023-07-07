Braintrust Price Down 17.9% This Week (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Braintrust has a total market cap of $30.45 million and $507,108.27 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

