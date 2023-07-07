Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

