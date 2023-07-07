Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.16.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

