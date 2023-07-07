Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.4% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $848.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $761.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $656.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

