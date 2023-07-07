Brokerages Set Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Target Price at $5.77

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

ONCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Brookline Capital Management lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

ONCT stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.58. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 4,831.36%. Equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 188,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 192,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 167,268 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 155,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Free Report

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

