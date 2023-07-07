Brokerages Set Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) PT at $1,239.71

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,300.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $160.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.45. The company has a market cap of $224.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $169.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $73.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

