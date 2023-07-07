Brokers Issue Forecasts for Imperial Oil Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Imperial Oil in a report released on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.04 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.61%.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.93.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$65.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.94. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.67 and a 12-month high of C$79.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

