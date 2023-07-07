BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Free Report) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 5,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 2,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.85 to C$3.65 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

