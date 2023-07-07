Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $106.78

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.78 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.24). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.25), with a volume of 22,274 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £33.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9,849.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.72.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

