Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$174.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNR. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$168.41.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.7 %

TSE:CNR traded down C$2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$154.09. 533,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,167. The firm has a market cap of C$102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$142.37 and a twelve month high of C$175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$159.83.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.5847047 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

