Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.24

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and traded as high as $38.12. Capgemini shares last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 51,761 shares changing hands.
Capgemini Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Capgemini Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Capgemini’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.57%.
About Capgemini
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
