Cardano Price Down 1.1% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $9.95 billion and $210.90 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.29 or 0.06161751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00041986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030203 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003121 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,952,377,800 coins and its circulating supply is 34,959,836,061 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

