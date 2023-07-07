Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $240.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.29.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

