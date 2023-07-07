CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.50

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$63.50 and traded as high as C$65.11. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$64.31, with a volume of 471,048 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL.B shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.13.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.50. The stock has a market cap of C$10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.